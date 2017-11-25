Holiday shoppers gear up for Small Business Saturday

Many towns and cities across the state are holding Small Business Saturday and are offering many incentives to shoppers.

American Express created Small Business Saturday in 2010 as a way to rival Black Friday at the larger, commercial stores and to get shoppers to buy locally.

New Haven especially has made a big push over the years to get shoppers down here by including free perks such as free and discounted parking.

Shoppers can get one hour of free parking by downloading the "Go New Haven" app and if you spend 30 dollars or more at the Shops at Yale, you will get up to four hours of free parking.

Park New Haven is also offering three dollar all-day parking at the Temple Street and Crown Street garages as well.

