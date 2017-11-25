PD: 1 dead after I-91 crash in Cromwell

State Police said they responded to a fatal crash in Cromwell around 1:35 a.m. this morning.

A 50-year old Wethersfield man was killed in a crash on Interstate 91 in Cromwell on Saturday morning, police said.

Police said Michael Rodgers was traveling in s 2013 Hyundai Genesis northbound on I-91 near Exit 21 when the car veered off the roadway and drove through the soft shoulder. The Genesis continued across the Exit 21 entrance ramp and hit some trees off the right shoulder, police said.

Police said Rodgers was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Connecticut State Police said one of their SUVs was struck by a 29-year-old driver. That driver was charged with driving under the influence. State police are using the crash to remind drivers to not drink and drive and obey the Connecticut move over law.

Police said that anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Troop H at 860-534-1000

