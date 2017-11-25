State Police respond to deadly crash in Cromwell

State Police said they responded to a fatal crash in Cromwell around 1:35 a.m. this morning.

State Police said they responded to a fatal car crash that closed the I-91 Northbound Exit 21 on-ramp in Cromwell around 1:35 a.m. this morning.

50-year old Wethersfield resident, Michael Rodgers, was traveling north on I-91 in s 2013 Hyundai Genesis when the car veered off the roadway and drove through the soft shoulder, across the Exit 21 entrance ramp and hit some trees off the right shoulder.

Rodgers was the only person in the car and was pronounced dead on scene.

The scene is now clear and the on-ramp is back open.

Police said that anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Troop H at 860-534-1000

