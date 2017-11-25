State Police Thanksgiving holiday enforcement statistics

The Connecticut State Police said they are adding additional troopers on the road throughout this Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. (WFSB)

The Connecticut State Police said they are adding additional State Troopers on the road throughout this Thanksgiving Holiday weekend.

The increased patrols began at 12:01 a.m. on November 22nd and will conclude at 11:59 p.m. this Sunday.

Troopers said they are patrolling the roads and highways across Connecticut on the lookout for aggressive drivers and people driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

State Police said they responded to the following incidents from the time-span of 12:01 a.m. on November 22nd to 8:00 a.m. on November 25th, which included two deaths that happened in Killingly and Cromwell:

580 speeding violations

49 seat-belt violations

1298 other hazardous violations (unsafe lane change, texting, failure to signal, etc.)

34 DUI arrests

333 accidents investigated

48 accidents with injury

2 deaths

Stats compiled in 2016 by State Police show that there were over 800 speeding violations, and over 300 seat-belt violations. There were 51 DUI arrests and 392 accidents with 42 having injuries and one being a fatality as compared to this year's numbers.

To read more details about the two fatal crashes, click here, and here.

