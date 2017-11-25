Cruiser at accident scene struck by intoxicated driver

The driver of the Acura suffered minor injuries and was arrested. (CT State Police)

Police said the cruiser was at the scene of an eariler crash when it was struck (CT State Police)

Damage left on a State Police cruiser after it was struck by an intoxicated driver. (CT State Police)

A State Trooper's vehicle was heavily damaged while at the scene of a crash Saturday morning.

Connecticut State Police were blocking the Interstate 91 northbound exit 21 ramp just before 5 a.m. as part of their continuing investigation and reconstruction into a deadly crash from earlier in the morning.

Police said that is when a Acura drove around several cruisers and Department of Transportation vehicles that were being used to block the ramp and right lane and struck the back of one of the cruisers.

The 29-year-old driver, who has not been identified at this time, was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and then arrested for driving under the influence, operating with a suspended license and failure to drive in lane. He was held on a $2,500 bond.

The cruiser was unoccupied at the time of the crash and no officers or DOT personnel were injured.

