Young child injured in overnight Colchester crash

A six-year-old girl and three adults were taken to Saint Francis Hospital for minor injuries after being involved in a crash on Route 2 in Colchester on Saturday around 1:53 a.m.

Officials said the four people were traveling on Route 2 near Exit 18 in a Hyundai Sonata when the car went off the road and crashed into an embankment and ended up in the trees.

The driver of the car was charged with distracted driving and failure to drive in the proper lane.

