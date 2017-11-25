Body found near shopping center in Lisbon prompts investigation

An unidentified body found near the Route 12 shopping center in Lisbon prompted a police investigation on Saturday.More >
A State Trooper's vehicle was heavily damaged while at the scene of a crash Saturday morning.More >
A woman walking her dogs near her western New York home was fatally shot Wednesday by a man who told police he mistook her for a deer.More >
A Willimantic man was arrested on Friday after state police said he was involved in "an alleged under-aged prostitution/trafficking business."More >
A man crashed a vehicle into a tree south of Tacoma, Washington, while naked, drunk and engaged in sexual intercourse with a female passenger, authorities said.More >
State Police said they responded to a fatal car crash that closed the I-91 Northbound Exit 27 on-ramp in Cromwell around 1:35 a.m. this morning.More >
A New Jersey couple who had to leave their wedding reception early when the bride suffered an allergic reaction is about to get a free do-over.More >
A double fatal car crash in Connecticut is now a homicide investigation.More >
Connecticut police have arrested three people they say stole an elderly man's wallet in a supermarket and then used his credit cards to make hundreds of dollars in purchases.More >
