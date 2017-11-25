Body found near shopping center in Lisbon prompts investigation

CT State Police are investigating after a body was found in Lisbon. (WFSB)

An unidentified body found near the Route 12 shopping center in Lisbon prompted a police investigation on Saturday.

Troopers responded to the call at about 1:40 p.m. in the area of 151 River Road, which is located near a Chili's Restaurant.

Eyewitness News spoke with shoppers who said they feel discontented by the recent discovery in a otherwise quiet neighborhood.

"I did notice the police presence on the hill," said Griswold resident, Mary Cholewa. "Well, there's a lot of problems in the area with drugs and opioids."

Yellow tape blocked the wooded area where investigators said the body was found.

"That's kind of scary. You don't think of that in this area that something like that would happen," said Canterbury resident, Rose Kimlingen. "We have petty things going on but nothing like that."

Detectives from the Eastern District Major Crime responded and have taken over the investigation and are working with the Medical Examiner to determine identification and cause of death.

Those with information are urged to contact detectives at Troop E at 860-848-6500.

"It's kind of sad to have it in the holidays area. Somebody's family is hurting right now," said Kimlingen.

