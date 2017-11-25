State police investigating body found in Lisbon

Troopers are investigating after a body was found in the woods on Saturday afternoon in Lisbon.

Troopers responded to the call at about 1:40 p.m. in the area of 151 River Road, which is Chili's Restaurant.

Detectives from the Eastern District Major Crime responded and have taken over the investigation and are working with the Medical Examiner to determine identification and cause of death.

Those with information are urged to contact Detectives at Troop E at 860-848-6500.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.