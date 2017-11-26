Millions travel in record numbers for Thanksgiving holiday

Millions of Americans traveled in record numbers this year for the Thanksgiving holiday and especially at airports as travelers looked to benefit from low air fares. (WFSB)

Millions of Americans traveled in record numbers this year for the Thanksgiving holiday.

It was especially busy at airports, as travelers looked to benefit from the low airfares.

AAA officials said nearly 51 million Americans were expected travel 50 or more miles for the holidays as well, making this the busiest Thanksgiving since 2005.

Officials also projected 2.5 million New Englanders to travel to their Thanksgiving Day destinations with a majority of those people driving.

Connecticut State Police troopers were also out in full force this holiday weekend, as the number of accidents and people driving under the influence increased from last year due to the sheer number of travelers.

State Police said they responded to the following incidents from the time-span of 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 22 to 8 a.m. on Nov. 26, which included two deaths that happened in Killingly and Cromwell:

866 speeding violations

180 seat-belt violations

2042 other hazardous violations (unsafe lane change, texting, failure to signal, etc.)

46 DUI arrests

428 accidents investigated

61 accidents with injury

2 deaths

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.