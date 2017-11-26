New Britain man has been missing since Thanksgiving

An unidentified body found near the Route 12 shopping center in Lisbon prompted a police investigation on Saturday.More >
An unidentified body found near the Route 12 shopping center in Lisbon prompted a police investigation on Saturday.More >
It's unlikely that a suspected car thief in Anderson will face any jail time, but she may end up being grounded.More >
It's unlikely that a suspected car thief in Anderson will face any jail time, but she may end up being grounded.More >
A man crashed a vehicle into a tree south of Tacoma, Washington, while naked, drunk and engaged in sexual intercourse with a female passenger, authorities said.More >
A man crashed a vehicle into a tree south of Tacoma, Washington, while naked, drunk and engaged in sexual intercourse with a female passenger, authorities said.More >
A woman walking her dogs near her western New York home was fatally shot Wednesday by a man who told police he mistook her for a deer.More >
A woman walking her dogs near her western New York home was fatally shot Wednesday by a man who told police he mistook her for a deer.More >
A State Trooper's vehicle was heavily damaged while at the scene of a crash Saturday morning.More >
A State Trooper's vehicle was heavily damaged while at the scene of a crash Saturday morning.More >
One person has died after an early Friday morning fire sparked in the Thompsonville section of Enfield, according to fire officials.More >
One person has died after an early Friday morning fire sparked in the Thompsonville section of Enfield, according to fire officials.More >
A New Jersey couple who had to leave their wedding reception early when the bride suffered an allergic reaction is about to get a free do-over.More >
A New Jersey couple who had to leave their wedding reception early when the bride suffered an allergic reaction is about to get a free do-over.More >
Authorities in China detained a woman suspected of abusing children at a Beijing kindergarten run by a U.S.-listed company in a case that has caused nationwide anger.More >
Authorities in China detained a woman suspected of abusing children at a Beijing kindergarten run by a U.S.-listed company in a case that has caused nationwide anger.More >
A man who survived the Las Vegas massacre in October died several weeks later in a hit-and-run in southern Nevada.More >
A man who survived the Las Vegas massacre in October died several weeks later in a hit-and-run in southern Nevada.More >
The Connecticut State Police said they are adding additional State Troopers on the road throughout this Thanksgiving Holiday weekend.More >
The Connecticut State Police said they are adding additional State Troopers on the road throughout this Thanksgiving Holiday weekend.More >