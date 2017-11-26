A New Britain man has been missing since Thanksgiving.

Police said Juan Colon, 44, was reported missing on Thursday evening.

He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Family members said they have been searching the Middletown and nearby areas since Friday morning. According to family, he was last seen in Middletown.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-826-3000.

