Crash closes Route 10 in Simsbury - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Crash closes Route 10 in Simsbury

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB file photo) (WFSB file photo)
SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) -

A two-car crash has closed part of Route 10 in Simsbury.

Police said the road is closed at Wolcott Road.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported at this time.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.