Girl reported missing from New Haven found safe

Anyla Pickett (Submitted) Anyla Pickett (Submitted)
An 11-year-old girl from New Haven has been found safe after she was reported missing this weekend.

Police said Anyla Pickett was reported missing on Saturday.

On Sunday evening, police said she was found safe.

No further details were provided. 

