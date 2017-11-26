PD: 11-year-old girl reported missing from New Haven

An 11-year-old girl from New Haven has been missing since Saturday.

Police said Anyla Pickett was reported missing on Saturday.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and pink leggings.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact police at 203-946-6316.

