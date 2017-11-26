Man struck and killed by car in Waterbury

A person was struck and killed by a car in Waterbury Sunday evening (WFSB)

Police in Waterbury are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a car.

It happened on Sunday evening, a little before 5 p.m. on West Main Street.

Police said the man was walking in the area when he was hit. He died at the hospital.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police say driver responsible is in custody and officers have spoken w/ witnesses

This comes less than a week after four people, including two children, were hit by a car that was evading police. A 3-year-old was killed in that crash.

