Man struck and killed by car in Waterbury

That meeting 14 years ago began an odyssey that eventually found me on the periphery of a political battle in Tennessee, one of the nation’s most conservative states.More >
That meeting 14 years ago began an odyssey that eventually found me on the periphery of a political battle in Tennessee, one of the nation’s most conservative states.More >
Police in Waterbury are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a car.More >
Police in Waterbury are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a car.More >
Enfield firefighters rescued three members of the Moya family from inside their burning home on Friday morning, but they couldn’t rescue one person.More >
Enfield firefighters rescued three members of the Moya family from inside their burning home on Friday morning, but they couldn’t rescue one person.More >
A crowded mall in New York's Hudson Valley was evacuated Sunday after a gun discharged into the floor, causing minor injuries to two bystanders, police said.More >
A crowded mall in New York's Hudson Valley was evacuated Sunday after a gun discharged into the floor, causing minor injuries to two bystanders, police said.More >
If you didn't get your deals fix with all the Black Friday sales, don't worry: Cyber Monday is coming.More >
If you didn't get your deals fix with all the Black Friday sales, don't worry: Cyber Monday is coming.More >
An unidentified body found near the Route 12 shopping center in Lisbon prompted a police investigation on Saturday.More >
An unidentified body found near the Route 12 shopping center in Lisbon prompted a police investigation on Saturday.More >
A New Britain man has been missing since Thanksgiving.More >
A New Britain man has been missing since Thanksgiving.More >
Meredith Corp. announced Sunday that it is buying Time Inc. in an all-cash transaction valued at $2.8 billion, a deal CEO Stephen Lacy called "a transformative and financially compelling growth opportunity" that joins two giant magazine companies.More >
Meredith Corp. announced Sunday that it is buying Time Inc. in an all-cash transaction valued at $2.8 billion, a deal CEO Stephen Lacy called "a transformative and financially compelling growth opportunity" that joins two giant magazine companies.More >
A Connecticut State Police master sergeant is suing his superiors, saying he was unjustly demoted and suspended over unproven drunken driving allegations.More >
A Connecticut State Police master sergeant is suing his superiors, saying he was unjustly demoted and suspended over unproven drunken driving allegations.More >
A two-car crash has closed part of Route 10 in Simsbury. Police said the road is closed at Wolcott Road.More >
A two-car crash has closed part of Route 10 in Simsbury. Police said the road is closed at Wolcott Road.More >