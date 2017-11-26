Enfield mother recounts moments before losing son in a house fire

A fire that resulted in the death of a father sparked on Friday morning. (WFSB)

Dozens of firefighters were called to battle a house fire that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man. (WFSB)

Enfield firefighters rescued three members of the Moya family from inside their burning home on Friday morning, but they couldn’t rescue one person.

Eyewitness News spoke with one of the women rescued, and the mother of the man who died, 21-year-old Jose Cotto-Moya.

Through tears, Enfield resident Jacqueline Moya described the fire that sparked shortly after she went to bed the day after Thanksgiving.

“They found my daughter-in-law first. They took her out. Then they found the baby that’s two years and they took her out, but there was a flash bang so they had to go out and when they went back in my son already, he already had passed,” said Moya.

Dozens of firefighters were called to battle the blaze that consumed the Alden Avenue house and the family’s belongings.

Jacqueline, her daughter-in-law, and her two-year-old granddaughter were rescued. Jacqueline said she is expected to be released from Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA very soon, but she said she is unsure when her daughter-in-law, and 2-year-old granddaughter, will be released.

Eyewitness News spoke with Jacqueline’s sister, Janet Santos, who described her nephew.

“He was just such a good boy. We don’t want to think about happening so young and he was doing so good being a father with his fiancé, trying to work. He never got in trouble. Never did any of that stuff,” said Santos.

Moya told Eyewitness that she is thankful for the firefighters who have continued supporting them.

“The fireman told me they tried to keep him. Respect him. You know, as much as they could. So, I want to thank them for that,” said Moya.

The Deputy Chief of Thompsonville Fire ruled out arson as a cause, but they are investigating a cause and origin, and expect to release an answer on Monday.

