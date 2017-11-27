'Rally for justice' set following death of Bridgeport teen at hands of officer

Jayson Negron was killed in an officer-involved shooting last May. (WFSB/Family photo)

Supporters planned a rally for justice on Monday after a 15-year-old boy was killed in an officer-involved shooting last spring.

They said they want action for the death of Jayson Negron, specifically the release of video evidence.

They'll be gathering at the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hartford at 11:30 a.m.

The incident involved Officer James Boulay.

Back in May, Bridgeport police said they tried to stop a stolen vehicle on Fairfield Avenue. Negron was behind the wheel.

Police said Negron was diving the wrong way. As they approached the vehicle, Negron reversed and struck an officer.

Boulay was dragged under the car, police said. That's when he opened fire.

Negron and 21-year-old passenger Julian Fyffe were hit by gunfire.

The teen died at the scene.

Organizers of the rally believe Boulay, whom at the time had only been on the force for a year, should be charged with murder.

Family and supporters claim the video of the incident contradicts the story from police.

