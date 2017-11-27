Cyber Monday: Big deals today at the click of a button

If shoppers didn't get everything they needed on Black Friday, the next round could be done right from the living room.

Online businesses like Amazon.com posted Cyber Monday deals right on their home pages.

All visitors have to do is scroll to see what's been marked down.

Analysts forecasted $6.6 billion in retail sales with more brick and mortar businesses trying to expand their businesses online.

Consumers can expect to see deep discounts on everything from TVs to laptops to cloths.

Toys typically see the best price cuts. Toys R Us, Target and Amazon are all offering online discounts.

Still, experts advised shoppers to do a little research.

Google Shopping can bring up a list of retailers. That way, shoppers can see which businesses are selling a product for the lowest price.

AAA also said there are ways to stay safe on Cyber Monday.

They recommended never plugging in personal information, like the log in for a bank account, on a public computer or a computer that uses public wifi.

They also advised shoppers to check the security of online stores before they checkout.

For an online shopping guide, head here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.