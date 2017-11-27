Experts: Cyber Monday to break records

If shoppers didn't get everything they needed on Black Friday, the next round could be done right from the living room.

Online businesses like Amazon.com posted Cyber Monday deals right on their homepages.

All visitors have to do is scroll to see what's been marked down.

"They're looking at this year Cyber Monday to be the best Cyber Monday in history with more than $6 billion in sales," said David Cadden, professor emeritus, Quinnipiac University.

Analysts forecasted $6.6 billion in retail sales with more brick and mortar businesses trying to expand their businesses online.

Cadden, who works within the Department of Entrepreneurship and Strategy at Quinnipiac, said that number is up nearly 20 percent from last year. Over the course of the entire season, people will be spending nearly 47 percent more than what they did in 2016.

"People have more of a sense of security and therefore they'll willing to spend more," Cadden said.

Consumers can expect to see deep discounts on everything from TVs to laptops to cloths.

Toys typically see the best price cuts. Toys R Us, Target and Amazon are all offering online discounts.

Amazon promised mark-downs on Hasbro and Lego items.

"The most important thing is that they're shopping at a site that they've done business with before or a reputable site that they've used and trust," Brian Kelly, chief information security officer at Quinnipiac University, said.

Kelly told Channel 3 that people still need to safeguard their personal information.

He advised that shoppers do a little research.

"If the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is," Kelly said.

He recommended finding a phone number and speaking with a real person about the item in question and looking into whether or not the business is legitimate.

Kelly said to make sure the URL website address has the correct website and advised shoppers to regularly check their bank statements.

"It's always a good idea to continue to do that," he said.

Google Shopping can bring up a list of retailers. That way, shoppers can see which businesses are selling a product for the lowest price.

AAA also said there are ways to stay safe on Cyber Monday.

They recommended never plugging in personal information such as the login for a bank account on a public computer or a computer that uses public wifi.

They also advised shoppers to check the security of online stores before they checkout.

While many are turning to online shopping, others feel brick and mortar stores can't be beaten.

"I like going to the stores, and I like the holiday spirit itself," said Bob Rascati of Wolcott. "I don't think you can get that from being on the computer."

State police issued a warning about 'porch pirates' on Monday and urged people to track their packages and require signatures at dropoff.

For an online shopping guide, head here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.