Drunk Glastonbury woman accused of badly beating chihuahua

Lindsay Anderson was arrested for animal cruelty and assault back in 2012. (Glastonbury police) Lindsay Anderson was arrested for animal cruelty and assault back in 2012. (Glastonbury police)
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -

An intoxicated woman from Glastonbury badly beat a small dog, according to police.

Lindsay Anderson, 25, faces a cruelty to animal charge.

Police said they responded to 75 Sherman Rd. in Glastonbury on Nov. 14 around 8:50 p.m.

The report was that there was a drunk woman who was abusing a dog.

When police arrived, they said they found the chihuahua with a swollen eye, a laceration to its sternum and severe bruising throughout its entire underbelly and joints.

A medical evaluation also revealed possible burn marks, police said.

According to officers, Anderson admitted to picking up the dog and throwing it against a wall as hard as she could.

She was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond.

Anderson was given a court date of Wednesday in Manchester.

According to Channel 3's archives, Anderson was arrested for a similar charge and assault following a fight with her mother back in 2012.

