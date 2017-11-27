Drunk Glastonbury woman accused of badly beating chihuahua

Lindsay Anderson was arrested for animal cruelty and assault back in 2012. (Glastonbury police)

An intoxicated woman from Glastonbury badly beat a small dog, according to police.

Lindsay Anderson, 25, faces a cruelty to animal charge.

Police said they responded to 75 Sherman Rd. in Glastonbury on Nov. 14 around 8:50 p.m.

The report was that there was a drunk woman who was abusing a dog.

When police arrived, they said they found the chihuahua with a swollen eye, a laceration to its sternum and severe bruising throughout its entire underbelly and joints.

A medical evaluation also revealed possible burn marks, police said.

According to officers, Anderson admitted to picking up the dog and throwing it against a wall as hard as she could.

She was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond.

Anderson was given a court date of Wednesday in Manchester.

According to Channel 3's archives, Anderson was arrested for a similar charge and assault following a fight with her mother back in 2012.

