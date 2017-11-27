State police warn of 'porch pirates' this holiday season

UPS and other delivery companies said their crews are out in full force this holiday season. (WFSB)

As sure as the arrival of the holiday shopping season, package thieves are on the prowl.

Connecticut State Police posted a warning to its Twitter page on Monday.

Troopers urged shoppers to track their packages.

"Tis the season for 'porch pirates,'" they wrote. "Track the package. Signature required upon delivery. Ask a friend/neighbor/family to receive it. Pick up at a shipping/receiving store. Instruct that the package be left someplace other than the front porch."

TIS THE SEASON FOR "PORCH PIRATES"

The U.S. Postal Service said it alone expects to deliver 850 million parcels throughout the holiday season, including a new Sunday delivery option.

