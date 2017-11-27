Holiday weekend state police stats include 2 fatalities

Connecticut State Police released their final holiday weekend traffic statistics on Monday.

Over the Thanksgiving stretch, troopers said they responded to 524 crashes, two of which were deadly and 70 of which involved injuries.

Here's how the rest of the stats break down:

Seeding violations: 1,010

Seat belt violations: 363

Unsafe driving violations: 2,599

DUI arrests: 51.

The two deadly crashes happened in Cromwell and Killingly.

In Cromwell, state police said Michael Rogers died when his vehicle left Interstate 91 northbound across from the exit 21 entrance ramp and hit trees. It happened on Nov. 25.

In Killingly, Hope Butler of Warwick, RI was killed when she hit a tree off of Route 6 on Nov. 22.

Troopers said their enforcement went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday and ran until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

They said they patrolled roads and highways across the state and focused on drunk driving violations and aggressive drivers.

During the same period last year, police responded to fewer speeding incidents at 896 and crashes at 392.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.