Channel 3 to collect coats for 'Coats for Connecticut' drive

Channel 3 partnered with Best Cleaners to collect coats on Wednesday.

It's part the 9th annual Coats for Connecticut drive, which got underway on Nov. 9.

Channel 3 will be collecting new and gently-worn coats at its Rocky Hill studios on Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stop by, make a donation and meet a few of your favorite Channel 3 personalities.

Anyone who can't make it to Channel 3 to drop off a donation can do so at a number of Best Cleaners locations through Jan. 6.

For a complete list, including collection hours, head here.

Best Cleaners' partners also include the Salvation Army, Young's Printing-Mailing and Fastsigns.

