11.27.17 Thanksgiving Karokke (Turkey & Stuffing Potato Croquette)

Thanksgiving Karokke (Turkey & Stuffing Potato Croquette)
Recipe provided by: Chef Edward Allen, Executive Chef at Foxwoods Resort Casino
I love Thanksgiving, but some of my favorite recipes come to fruition the day after Thanksgiving. One of my favorites comes from my Japanese heritage, and is called Karokke – a dish my mom used to make. Karokke is a Japanese potato croquette, and my Thanksgiving leftover version utilizes the leftover mashed potatoes, stuffing and turkey meat. The recipe is incredibly simple:
6 servings
This recipe utilizes your Thanksgiving Day leftovers
Ingredients:
2 Cups Leftover Mashed Potatoes
1 Cup Leftover Stuffing
1 Cup Leftover Turkey Meat, Small Dice
1/2 Cup All Purpose Flour
3 Eggs, Beaten
2 Cups Asian Bread Crumbs (Panko)
Instructions:
Combine cold potatoes, stuffing and diced turkey in mixing bowl,
adjusting seasoning if necessary. Form into patties and place in refrigerator
for approx. ½ hour to cool (this will make the breading process easier!).
Dredge each croquette in flour, then egg, then breadcrumbs.
Deep fry at 350 F until golden brown, and then serve with left over Thanksgiving Gravy.
I like mine with a small salad- Enjoy!