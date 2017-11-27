11.27.17 Thanksgiving Karokke (Turkey & Stuffing Potato Croquette)

Thanksgiving Karokke (Turkey & Stuffing Potato Croquette)

Recipe provided by: Chef Edward Allen, Executive Chef at Foxwoods Resort Casino

I love Thanksgiving, but some of my favorite recipes come to fruition the day after Thanksgiving. One of my favorites comes from my Japanese heritage, and is called Karokke – a dish my mom used to make. Karokke is a Japanese potato croquette, and my Thanksgiving leftover version utilizes the leftover mashed potatoes, stuffing and turkey meat. The recipe is incredibly simple:

Thanksgiving Karokke (Turkey and Stuffing Potato Croquette)

6 servings

This recipe utilizes your Thanksgiving Day leftovers

Ingredients:

2 Cups Leftover Mashed Potatoes

1 Cup Leftover Stuffing

1 Cup Leftover Turkey Meat, Small Dice

1/2 Cup All Purpose Flour

3 Eggs, Beaten

2 Cups Asian Bread Crumbs (Panko)

Instructions:

Combine cold potatoes, stuffing and diced turkey in mixing bowl,

adjusting seasoning if necessary. Form into patties and place in refrigerator

for approx. ½ hour to cool (this will make the breading process easier!).

Dredge each croquette in flour, then egg, then breadcrumbs.

Deep fry at 350 F until golden brown, and then serve with left over Thanksgiving Gravy.

I like mine with a small salad- Enjoy!