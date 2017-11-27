CT attorney general George Jepsen will not seek reelection

Connecticut's attorney general will not run for another term, but something else may be on his political horizon.

Attorney General George Jepsen made the announcement on Monday.

"I am announcing today that I will not seek a third term as attorney general, a decision I finalized with my family over the last days," Jepsen said in a statement. "It has been the greatest honor of my professional life to serve as attorney general‎ for the State of Connecticut."

Jepsen said that while his love for the work of the office is undiminished, he is ready to pursue different challenges.

"I do so knowing that the men and women of the Office of the Attorney General will continue to serve and protect our state and its residents with distinction," he continued. "They are superb public servants in the truest sense, and I am proud of the work we have done together.

Jepsen said he did not know what his future holds, but he looks forward to advancing the interests of Connecticut for the remainder of his term and in other capacities.

A longtime adviser and chair of Jepsen's past campaigns called him a planner and that there will be something else on his horizon.

"He is leaving big shoes to fill locally and nationally as his leadership brokered the largest legal settlements among attorneys general nationally, specifically with the mortgage industry and data privacy," said Stephen Jewett, longtime advisor and chair of Jepsen's past campaigns. "Millions of dollars flowed back to states because of his work while also setting new standards for consumer protections. His political leadership and friendships to people on both sides of the aisle will be greatly missed.”

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy called Jepsen "an incredible attorney, a fierce advocate for the people of Connecticut, a giant in Connecticut politics, and also a dear friend of mine."

"Throughout his career in public service – as a legislator and as Attorney General – George has acted with integrity and always strove to bring about the best outcome for the people of Connecticut. His tenure as Attorney General will be marked by his keen legal reasoning, unwavering commitment to pursuing justice on behalf of state residents, and his readiness to defend our constitutional rights," Malloy said in a statement on Monday.

Malloy said Jepsen "will be remembered as one of the best Attorneys General to have served our great state."

"It has been an honor to serve as Governor alongside such an outstanding Attorney General and I will be forever grateful for his partnership. I wish him nothing but the very best on his next endeavor," Malloy said.

Connecticut Democratic Party Chairman Nick Balletto said Jepsen "embodied Connecticut values throughout his distinguished career in public service."

"He has stood up for consumers and working people, giving voice to people who are all too often left behind. In particular, his work over the past year to fight against many of the disastrous policies coming out of the Trump administration -- from environmental protection, to health care issues, to standing up for our immigrant communities -- has shown strong Democratic leadership on a state level can and does make a real difference across the country," Balletto said in a statement on Monday.

Balletto called Jepsen "remarkably effective attorney general."

"On case after case, George has been a remarkably effective Attorney General, settling groundbreaking cases with big companies like RBS, Moody's, Standard and Poor's, and Volkswagen -- and returning hundreds of millions of dollars to Connecticut taxpayers," Balletto said. "Despite this decision, I know that George will find new ways to serve our state and our party in the years to come, and I am honored to call him a friend."

