Black bear euthanized after attacking miniature horses in Southbury

This horse named Savannah was attacked and killed by a bear in Southbury this weekend. (Frank Moon)

Environmental officials had to euthanize a black bear in Southbury after they said it attacked two miniature horses, killing one.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said its EnCon officers were called out to the scene on Saturday afternoon.

DEEP confirmed that the 150-pound female bear attacked the two horses, leaving one of them dead. The horse killed was named Savannah and had been with Heidi Moon and his family for 10 years.

Moon said the attack happened after dusk. She said they had just fed the horses when they heard them screaming.

DEEP officials said they euthanized the bear.

DEEP said a necropsy will be performed on the bear.

No other details were released by DEEP.

