First gubernatorial debate to focus on marijuana

Connecticut's first debate for the governor's seat is scheduled for Tuesday at Yale University and the focus will be marijuana.

Democratic candidates Dan Drew and Jonathan Harris will join Republican Prasad Srinivasa and unaffiliated candidate Micah Welintukonis for the 7 p.m. event.

There is an open invitation to all candidates to attend and participate.

The debate will be hosted by Connecticut's National Organization for Reform of Marijuana Laws chapter and Students for Sensible Drug Policy at Yale.

It'll happen at Yale University's Sheffield Sterling Strathcona, Room 114 on Prospect Street in New Haven.

Organizers said the goal is to have an "open and honest conversation" about drug policy in Connecticut and to encourage candidates to weigh in on marijuana legalization, the economy, criminal justice reform, job growth, hemp production, the current medical marijuana program and more.

The moderator will be former state senate candidate and cannabis advocate attorney Aaron J. Romano.

Doors for the event open at 6:30 p.m.

The debate itself runs from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Seating will be first come, first serve.

