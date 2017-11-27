PD: Woman arrested after leaving children unattended at CT Post Mall while she shopped

A woman was arrested after police said she left two children unattended at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford on Black Friday.

Police charged 30-year-old, Bridgeport resident Hasenah Alessi with risk of injury and leaving a child unattended.

The arrest of Alessi comes after officers were called to a report of unattended children at the Connecticut Post Mall on Boston Post Road around 4:15 p.m.

Alessi left a 2-year-old and 8-year-old unattended in the food court while police said she shopped at Macy's.

