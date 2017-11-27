PD: Former PTO treasurer arrested for embezzling thousands of dollars

The former treasurer for the Winchester Parent Teacher Organization was arrested after police said she embezzled thousands of dollars.

Police charged 41-year-old Jeni Shean, of Pitson, ME, with second-degree larceny.

The arrest of Shean comes after police received a complaint from the Winchester Parent Teacher Organization at the end of May 2017. The PTO told police there were "irregularities with the book-keeping records" during the time that Shean served as treasurer. These "irregularities" were discovered by the president and later verified through a forensic audit, police said.

Police learned during their investigation that Shean embezzled about $13,000 in funds from the Winchester PTO during the years of 2013 through 2016.

When officers visited Shean's Maine home, police said she denied the allegations. Police said they found "numerous checks written for cash by Shean from the PTO’s checking account."

Winchester Superintendent of Schools Melony Brady-Shanley said the Winchester Parent Teacher Organization is a "separate financial entity" from Winchester Public Schools.

"We support our PTO and their quest to obtain justice for the loss of funds," Brady-Shanley said in a statement on Monday.

Brady-Shanley said the current PTO members were "instrumental in forwarding this concern to our local authorities."

"Their outreach and transparency speaks to their commitment and dedication to the staff, students, and families of the Winchester Public Schools. Our current PTO is held in high regard, and this is no reflection of their work, commitment, or financial integrity," Brady-Shanley said.

Shean voluntarily surrendered to the Winchester Police Department on Nov. 18. She was released on a $10,000 bond and expected to be arraigned at Torrington Superior Court on Monday.

