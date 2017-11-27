Caroline Powers joined the Channel 3 Eyewitness News team in September 2017 after living her whole life in Michigan. She was previously a reporter and anchor for 9&10 News in Traverse City, MI.

While in northern Michigan, Caroline did it all. From flying with the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy Blue Angels, to traveling to Washington D.C. with Michigan veterans for the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight. She also organized one-on-one interviews with top political leaders like Vice President Mike Pence one day before he and President Trump were elected, and Sen. Bernie Sanders during his campaign for the Democratic nomination.

Caroline attended Central Michigan University where she was a prominent figure at the University's award-winning news program, News Central 34. She was also the Vice President of her sorority Phi Sigma Sigma, a campus tour guide, and a facilitator for several campus leadership programs. Caroline also spent a summer interning at the ABC station in Detroit, WXYZ-TV.

Caroline grew up in suburban Detroit with her parents and four younger sisters. She loves shopping, wine tasting, learning to cook, and being along the water. Caroline is excited to see what this new adventure of living in New England will hold for her, her husband Anthony and their dog Knox.