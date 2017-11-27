The final days of November will feature temperature swings!

TODAY, 11/28/17…

It's clear and it's cold out there this morning, so bundle up! High pressure will move out into the Atlantic to the east of New England today, therefore a light southerly breeze will develop during the afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 40s under a mostly sunny sky.

Tonight will be partly cloudy. The south or southwesterly breeze will hold temperatures up. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and lower 40s, which is quite pleasant for late November.

WEDNESDAY…

A cold front will sweep across the state Wednesday afternoon. However, temperatures will rise into the 50s before the front arrives. A southwesterly breeze will turn northwesterly during the afternoon after the front moves through. Gusts to 30 mph are likely. The front will have very little moisture to work with. Therefore, showers are unlikely. The most we should see is just some partial cloudiness.

High pressure and colder air will move into New England tomorrow night. The sky will be clear, the wind will subside, and temperatures will dip into the 20s in many outlying areas.

THE LAST DAY OF NOVEMBER…

November will end on a pleasant note on Thursday! High pressure will be the dominant weather feature. Winds will be light and temperatures should reach 45-50. The sky will be bright and sunny in the morning, then some high clouds may filter into the state during the afternoon.

High pressure will move away to the east of New England Thursday night as low pressure begins to develop near the Mid-Atlantic Coast. Therefore, we can expect increasing cloudiness and light rain could develop before dawn. Temperatures will remain well above freezing with lows in the 30s to near 40 degrees.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1ST…

Low pressure will continue to develop near the coast of New England Friday morning, then it will start to move away in the afternoon. That means weather conditions will improve. Morning rain will give way to clearing skies Friday afternoon as a dry northwesterly breeze develops. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s before the northwesterly flow ushers in colder air.

Friday night will be clear and chilly. Temperatures will dip into the 20s and lower 30s. The sky will be clear as the northwesterly wind subsides.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF DECEMBER…

Overall, it's going to be a great weekend! Thanks to high pressure, Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs 45-50. Sunday will be partly sunny and a little cooler with highs in the middle 40s. A storm will begin to develop off the East Coast, but likely too far out in the ocean to have an impact on our weather.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Another area of high pressure will move into the Northeast on Monday. Therefore, we can expect another mostly day with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”

OCTOBER RECAP…

The 10th month of the year was rather impressive, here is a look at some of the headlines (for the official climate reporting stations in Connecticut):

At Windsor Locks, with 8.77” of rain (4.40” surplus for the month), the 31 days go down as the 5 th wettest October since records have been kept. Bridgeport ends the month at 4 th place with 7.37” of rain (3.73” surplus or October).

For meteorological autumn, September 1 st to now, the surplus at Windsor Locks now stands at 2.77” while for Bridgeport it is 1.98”, which is quite a swing from about a week ago when a moderate drought was declared for much of the state!

With regard to temperature, with an average of 59.9° at Windsor Locks, the month goes down as the warmest since records have been kept! Bridgeport, with an average of 62.4° also goes down as the warmest!

NOAA’s WINTER OUTLOOK…

Forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center recently issued their outlook for the upcoming winter season (December, January, and February).

They are predicting a weak, but potentially short-lived La Nina in the Pacific Ocean, that could still have a big impact on the winter season. For New England, odds favor a warmer than normal winter. However, forecasters are only committing to “equal chances” when it comes to precipitation. There are no strong signals pointing toward a wet winter and no strong signals pointing toward a dry winter. It could go either way. This forecast in no way predicts how much snow we could potentially get. We must keep in mind La Nina is only one factor that can shape the winter season. There other factors that could influence winter weather, such as the Arctic Oscillation, the North Atlantic Oscillation, and Madden-Julian Oscillation. Some of these are short term events, which are difficult to predict more than one or two weeks in advance.

