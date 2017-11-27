Hampton hiking area closing for gypsy moth cleanup

When Sarah Sims' daughter complained she was being bullied in elementary school, the Virginia mother grew concerned.More >
Dozens of residents said they are on edge after police reported cars in one Manchester apartment complex were hit by bullets.More >
More than 180 people across the United States have filed sexual assault lawsuits, police reports and other sexual misconduct complaints against Massage Envy spas, their employees and the national company, according to an investigative report by the website BuzzFeed News.More >
Police say a 23-year-old woman left her dead newborn child in a bag under the porch of her father's Pennsylvania home.More >
A grandmother was arrested after police said she almost dropped her grandson while he was sleeping in Glastonbury early Friday morning.More >
Police arrested a man in the crash that killed a pedestrian in Waterbury on Sunday night.More >
An intoxicated woman from Glastonbury badly beat a small dog, according to police.More >
The former treasurer for the Winchester Parent Teacher Organization was arrested after police said she embezzled thousands of dollars.More >
A 22-year-old woman with Down syndrome did not win the Miss Minnesota USA pageant, but she did come away with special honors for her spirit.More >
