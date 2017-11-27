Cars damaged by gunshots at Manchester apartment complex

Officers located five cars at Squire Village Apartments that were damaged by gunshots. (WFSB)

Dozens of residents said they are on edge after police reported cars in one Manchester apartment complex were hit by bullets.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired at the Squire Village Housing Complex on Sunday night. Officers located five cars that were damaged by gunshots.

Channel 3 spoke exclusively with a few of the residents.

Neighbor Luz Robles said she heard the gunshots early Sunday morning. When she woke up, Robles said police were all over the parking lot and bullet holes were in a bunch of her neighbors' cars.

Damage could be seen to windshields, tail lights and windows.

"He don't got any respect for the neighbors for the people for the life for nothing," Robles said.

Jason Ryans said he is one of the victims. He said he was upset that someone shot up his Nissan Maxima, but more concerned about the safety of his four children.

"This shooting is not an overall great environment for the kids," Ryans said. "It's extremely frustrating."

Ryans said an officer on the scene told him Sunday's incident was no act of vandalism. The officer said it was the result of a shootout where one of the criminals took cover behind Jason's car.

"One of the shooters was using it as protection," Ryans said. "He was using it to shield off whatever on going shooting was going with the other person."

The incident has made Ryans make a big decision for his family.

"I'm definitely moving," Ryans said. "I got kids and I don't play around."

The incident remains under investigation and Ryans said the housing complex does have surveillance video, so he is hopeful police can catch up with whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.

