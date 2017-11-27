PD: Man arrested for stealing Dodge Charger at gas station in Bristol

A man wanted for stealing a motor vehicle from a gas station in Bristol earlier this month turned himself into police on Tuesday.

Juan Serrano was at the Valero Gas Station, which is located on Pine Street, on Nov. 6, police said. That's when investigators said he took off in a 2010 white Dodge Charger, which was left unattended.

Surveillance video shows Serrano driving away from the gas station in the Charger, which has a Connecticut license plate of 735YLO. Police said the driver had left the vehicle running when entering the gas station.

Police said Serrano turned himself in at Bristol Police Department Headquarters on Tuesday and was served with a warrant.

