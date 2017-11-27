Watertown police look for shoplifting suspect

Police are looking for this woman in connection of a shoplifting at a market. (Watertown Police Department)

Police in Watertown are asking for the public's help tracking down a woman they say stole $60 worth of meat from a local market.

Investigators said an unidentified woman walked into Labonne's Market earlier this month and put three pieces of meat tenderloin in her purse. Police said she then walked out of the store without paying for the products.

Police said the woman left in an older model blue Chevrolet Cavalier that was waiting in the parking lot. The partial license plate for the vehicle is believed to be 986-YU.

Anyone who sees this woman was advised by police to not make contact with her.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Watertown Police Department at 860-945-5200 or Crimestoppers for an anonymous cash reward at 860-945-9940.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.