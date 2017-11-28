Minor injuries reported in crash that closed part of I-95 in Westbrook

Only minor injuries were reported in a crash that briefly closed Interstate 95 northbound in Westbrook on Tuesday morning.

According to state police, the closure was between exits 64 and 65.

It has since cleared; however, there were some residual delays reported around 6:40 a.m.

The crash involved a vehicle fire and was reported around 5:50 a.m.

There's no word on a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.