Willimantic police seek suspect after clerk stabbing

Police in Willimantic said they are searching for an armed robbery suspect who stabbed a convenience store clerk.

It happened at the Jeens Market on Main Street in Willimantic.

Police said a man entered the store around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday and forced the clerk to open the register.

There was a struggle during which the suspect stabbed the clerk once in the leg.

The suspect fled on foot.

The clerk was brought to Windham Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police described the suspect as a man between the ages of 26 and 32. He wore gray sweatpants, a black jacket and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department's detective division at 860-465-3135.

