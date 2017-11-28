Hearing set despite Anthem, Hartford Healthcare agreement

An impasse between an insurer and a healthcare provider is the subject of a hearing set to happen on Tuesday morning with lawmakers.

A contract dispute between Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield and Hartford Healthcare lasted seven weeks and forced patients to make alternative and sometimes costly care decisions.

The disruption affected hundreds of thousands of people.

Tuesday, lawmakers said they'll take a closer look at what led to the issue.

Anthem and Hartford Healthcare reached an agreement earlier this month.

However, Channel 3 heard from a number of people about their frustrations and how the situation affected their health.

Rep. Sean Scanlon, a Democrat from Guilford on the Insurance and Real Estate Committee, said that during the hearing, they'll hear from both sides about the reason for the battle.

"I’m really glad they came to a deal," Scanlon said. :I think it’s great for the State of Connecticut, but that doesn’t mean we should just forget the last seven weeks and pretend this didn’t happen. We need answers. The public deserves answers.”

Scanlon said he may introduce some legislation next year to prevent it from happening again.

"From missed doctor’s appointments to rescheduled surgeries and the unpredictability that this put in people’s lives is really concerning to me and the fellow members of my committee, and that’s one of the major reasons why we decided to do this hearing," he said.

Given what happened between Anthem and Hartford Healthcare, Scanlon said he's a little anxious about next year's negotiations between Anthem and Yale-New Haven.

The hearing begins at 10 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

It will be open for public comment at noon.

