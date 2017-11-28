The most charitable states in America: Where CT ranks

People can count Connecticut among the most charitable states in the country.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list of the most charitable states in American.

It put Connecticut at 11.

The do it, researchers compared the 50 states in terms of volunteer rate, share of income donated and share of sheltered homeless.

Here's how the metrics helped average out the ranking for the state:

8th in charities per capita

19th in percentage of donated income

3rd in percentage of population who donated money

19th in volunteer rate

25th in volunteer hours per capita

Connecticut made national headlines for ending chronic homelessness among veterans last year. The feat was certified by the federal government.

The top three states on WalletHub's list included Utah, Maryland and Minnesota.

See the rest of the top 15 here.

The least charitable states were Nevada, Rhode Island and Hawaii.

As a whole, the World Giving Index shows that the country is among the world's most generous at 5th out of 140 countries.

WalletHub said that U.S. donors gave more than $389 billion to charity last year. Of that, 72 percent came from individuals, according to the National Philanthropic Trust.

Read WalletHub's complete results here.

