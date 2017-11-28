Man charged in connection with Stratford robbery, shooting

Surveillance video was released earlier this month of a suspect in the BAR shooting in Stratford. (Stratford police)

Eric Chambers was arrested in connection with a robbery and shooting that happened at BAR in Stratford. (Stratford police)

A man was arrested in connection with a bar robbery and shooting in Stratford, according to police.

As of Tuesday, officers said they charged Eric Chambers, 33, of Bridgeport, with first-degree robbery.

The incident happened at BAR, which is located at 2399 Main St. in Stratford, on Nov. 14.

Police said a man entered the bar, approached the bartender and demanded money.

They said the bartender complied, but was still shot once in the abdomen.

The suspect fled.

Chambers was apprehended by members of Stratford police's fugitive task force as the result of a warrant issued for his arrest.

They completed their investigation on Nov. 21.

His bond was set at $250,000.

Chambers was given a court date of Dec. 6.

