Caught on camera: State police, passerby pull driver from burning car

State police and a passerby rescued a driver from a burning vehicle in Middlebury on Monday.

Troopers said the victim, 26-year-old Patrick Lamorgese of New York, was involved in a crash on Interstate 84 westbound by exit 17 in Middlebury.

When they arrived, they found the vehicle on the side of the highway on fire.

They were helped by a passerby to remove the trapped operator.

The rescue was recorded through a responding trooper's dash cam.

Lamorgese was brought to an area hospital for evaluation of minor injuries, troopers said.

Two troopers received minor cuts to their hands from a broken window.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

However, Lamorgese has been issued an infraction for failure to maintain his lane. He was also found to be driving on a suspended NY license, according to state police.

