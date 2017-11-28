Mystic and Noank Library participates in Giving Tuesday

The Mystic and Noank Library is participating in Giving Tuesday (WFSB)

Following Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping, many non-profits are hoping to get into the spirit of gifting with Giving Tuesday.

The Mystic and Noank Library is participating in this global movement. The library officials are launching a Facebook fundraiser through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The foundation is matching donated funds, but library officials say Giving Tuesday is more about giving of your time and talent.

"Giving Tuesday is not just about financial rewards as much as we appreciated financial gifts we certainly hope and believe that people want to support the library as a very valuable institution in their neighborhood,” Director of Development at the Mystic and Noank Library Karen Bradshaw said.

