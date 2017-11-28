Crash causes delays on Route 72 in Plainville

Delays reported on westbound side of Route 72 in Plainville after crash on Tuesday. (CT DOT)

A motor vehicle crash has traffic delays on the westbound side of Route 72 in Plainville on Tuesday morning.

The one-vehicle crash has closed the right lane on Route 72 between Exits 2 and 1.

There was no word on injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

