PD: CT psychologist charged with sexually assaulting patient

Dr. Clark Allen was arrested after police said he sexually assaulted a woman during visits at his home office. (Glastonbury Police Department)

A psychologist was arrested after police said he sexually assaulted a woman during visits at his home office in Glastonbury.

Police charged 83-year-old Dr. Clark Allen with fourth-degree sexual assault.

The arrest of Allen comes after an investigation by the Glastonbury Police Department where a "long time female patient" said Allen had sexually assaulted during an appointment.

Allen was arrested on Tuesday. He was held on a $200,000 bond and arraigned at Manchester Superior Court on Tuesday.

