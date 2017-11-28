PD: CT psychologist charged with sexually assaulting patient - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: CT psychologist charged with sexually assaulting patient

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) -

A psychologist was arrested after police said he sexually assaulted a woman during visits at his home office in Glastonbury. 

Police charged 83-year-old Dr. Clark Allen with fourth-degree sexual assault.

The arrest of Allen comes after an investigation by the Glastonbury Police Department where a "long time female patient" said Allen had sexually assaulted during an appointment.

Allen was arrested on Tuesday. He was held on a $200,000 bond and arraigned at Manchester Superior Court on Tuesday.  

