Reimbursement applications available for homeowners with crumbling foundations

Homeowners in northern Connecticut, who were impacted by “the ongoing crumbling foundation problem,” will be getting some relief after a recent announcement by the governor.

The governor announced on Tuesday that they have opened an application process for these Connecticut residents “to receive reimbursements for the testing of their homes.”

“The launch of this testing program marks a significant step forward in addressing the needs and concerns of homeowners affected by crumbling foundations,” Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said in a statement on Tuesday.

A number of homes in northern Connecticut "suffered damage due to what appears to be the result of a natural disaster," according to the governor's office. It is "specifically the reaction of a naturally occurring mineral, pyrrhotite, to oxygen and water."

"The presence of pyrrhotite indicates the potential for concrete deterioration, but its existence alone does not necessarily cause it. For homes with existing deterioration, the existence of pyrrhotite can – in some circumstances – be determined by visual inspection alone, chiefly because this kind of deterioration forms a unique cracking pattern," the governor’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The governor’s office said the state is making $5 million available to allow homeowners to have their foundations tested by state officials. This action would create data for the state while “providing homeowners with another level of financial relief,’ the governor’s office said.

“From day one, we recognized the need to develop a better understanding of the scope of this issue while working with our partners in the public and private sector to provide property owners with some much-needed stability and support. I look forward to continuing our progress in providing relief for those affected by this natural disaster,” Malloy said.

Through the program, the governor's office said homeowners would be "eligible for a 50 percent reimbursement, up to $2,000, for the testing of two core samples within their homes." Connecticut homeowners who have a licensed professional engineer conduct visual testing will be eligible for a 100 percent reimbursement or up to $400.

For the home to be eligible for reimbursements:

The year the home was built must be on or after 1983.

If the home was built before 1983, but there is an addition that was built after 1983, the addition is eligible for the program. The homeowner must supply proof that the addition was built after 1983 (building permit, CO or other similar documentation).

The home must be within a 20-mile radius of J.J. Mottes Concrete Company in Stafford Springs.

Homeowners are eligible for a 50 percent reimbursement, up to $2,000 for pyrrhotite testing of two core samples.

Homeowners who have a visual inspection conducted are eligible for a 100 percent reimbursement, up to $400.

Visual Inspections must be performed by a licensed professional engineer.

“As a Tolland resident, I’ve seen firsthand the devastating effects of this disaster on my neighbor’s homes. Providing financial assistance and testing resources to homeowners who are dealing with pyrrhotite damage is an important step for residents, our towns, and the state as a whole,” Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman said in a statement on Tuesday. “Our homes are core to family security and the biggest investment many of us make in our lifetime. We will continue to build the partnerships to help find solutions for homeowners with failing foundations.”

The Capitol Region Council of Governments is administering the program and will provide quarterly reports on testing results to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection and the Attorney General’s Office.

“CRCOG is looking forward to helping homeowners suffering from crumbling foundations and we believe the website will enable an efficient and effective method for implementing the program,” Lyle Wray, who is the executive director of CRCOG, said in a statement on Tuesday.

To apply for reimbursements, click here.

