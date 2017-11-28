Police: Man driving 90 mph had large amount of pot in car

Police say 21-year-old Mohamed Jones pulled over for driving 90 mph on a Connecticut highway had more than nine pounds of marijuana in his car. (CT State Police)

Police say a Rhode Island man pulled over for driving 90 mph on a Connecticut highway had more than nine pounds of marijuana in his car.

A Connecticut state trooper pulled over 21-year-old Mohamed Jones, of Providence, on Interstate 95 north in Clinton just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

The trooper wrote in his report that he smelled "an odor consistent with fresh marijuana to be coming from the interior of the vehicle."

A search of the trunk yielded nine clear heat-sealed bags of pot inside a large blue cloth bag.

Jones was held on $100,000 bond on charges of reckless driving, possession with intent to sell, and possession of a controlled substance. He is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 5. It was not clear if he has a lawyer.

