Retired East Hartford Police K9 Primo passes away - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Retired East Hartford Police K9 Primo passes away

Posted: Updated:
Retired Police K9 Primo passed away earlier this week. (East Hartford Police Department) Retired Police K9 Primo passed away earlier this week. (East Hartford Police Department)
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

The East Hartford Police Department announced the passing of one of its retired K9s. 

K9 Primo, who was a purebred German Shepherd, died on Monday, police said. 

During his ten years of service, police said Primo was "a dedicated, courageous, and decorated officer." 

Besides making friends in the East Hartford Police Department, Primo won numerous awards at the Connecticut including the following:

  • Police K-9 Olympics, including the Best Criminal Apprehension award in 2008
  • second place overall in 2010
  • best in obedience in 2011
  • Daniel Wasson Memorial K-9 award twice in his career

Primo was stabbed twice in 2009 while on an emergency call, police said. The K9 survived the assault and was able to return to full duty after two surgeries, police said. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.