Retired East Hartford Police K9 Primo passes away

The East Hartford Police Department announced the passing of one of its retired K9s.

K9 Primo, who was a purebred German Shepherd, died on Monday, police said.

During his ten years of service, police said Primo was "a dedicated, courageous, and decorated officer."

Besides making friends in the East Hartford Police Department, Primo won numerous awards at the Connecticut including the following:

Police K-9 Olympics, including the Best Criminal Apprehension award in 2008

second place overall in 2010

best in obedience in 2011

Daniel Wasson Memorial K-9 award twice in his career

Primo was stabbed twice in 2009 while on an emergency call, police said. The K9 survived the assault and was able to return to full duty after two surgeries, police said.

