Juvenile detention officer charged with sexually assaulting teen

Marquis Marquez was was arrested for an "inappropriate sexual relationship" with a 17-year-old female at the Juvenile Detention Center in Hartford this summer. (CT State Police)

A juvenile detention officer was arrested for an "inappropriate sexual relationship" with a 17-year-old female at the Juvenile Detention Center in Hartford this summer.

Police charged 40-year-old, New Britain resident Marquis Marquez was charged with second-degree sexual assault on Tuesday. The arrest of Marquez comes after an investigation by Connecticut State Police that started on Aug. 17.

On Aug. 16, the victim's mother reached out to the Windsor Locks Police Department and stated that her daughter was involved in "an intimate, sexual relationship with a detention officer."

“She explained that Jane Doe was recently on an authorized furlough to her home, and revealed to her younger sisters that she was involved in an intimate, sexual relationship with a detention officer," according to court documents.

According to court documents, the victim's mother "used one of her sister's cell phone to engage in communication with Marquez."

Police looked at cell phone records and saw Marquez and the victim had been corresponding on Instagram.

“A review of this conversation in part, revealed that Marquez initiated contact by sending Jane Doe a message which read “Miss you” to which she answered “how much(heart emoji)," according to court documents.

Police learned that the inappropriate sexual conduct between Marquez and the victim occurred only at the Juvenile Detention Center in Hartford.

The warrant goes on to talk about the sexual acts between the two which happened sometime between June and August of this year. Most of which is too graphic to detail and even at times embarrassed both parties.

“Jane Doe admitted to having sent Marquez nude pictures of herself as he had requested. Jane Doe further stated that she was in receipt of naked pictures of and sent by Marquez," according to court documents.

The victim told police she was never forced or pressured and was a willing participant. According to court documents, she said that Marquez was not a bad person.

While Marquez initially denied a physical relationship with the 17-year-old female, he finally admitted it. In the court documents, he said ”it was consensual, wasn’t forced and that Jane Doe initiated the sexual contact.”

But, Marquez did add he would want to apologize to her and knows he was wrong.

Marquez, who is currently on unpaid leave from the Juvenile Detention Center, was arraigned at Hartford Superior Court on Tuesday. His next court appearance is on Dec. 12.

