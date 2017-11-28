PD: 5 injured after crash in Rocky Hill

Five people were injured after a motor vehicle crash in Rocky Hill on Tuesday afternoon. (WFSB)

Five people were injured after a motor vehicle crash in Rocky Hill on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

New Road was shut down after a crash just before 3 p.m.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area of New Road and New Britain Avenue until 3:45 p.m. when the authorities reopened the intersection.

Police said five people were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash was under investigation by the Rocky Hill Police Department.

