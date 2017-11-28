More than 900 ineffective vaccines provided by Hartford Healthcare

The following locations were affected by the faulty vaccines. (WFSB)

More than 900 patients are being advised to get a second vaccination because the one that they previously received may have been less effective due to fluctuating temperatures.

Hartford Healthcare said about one percent of vaccines and tuberculosis tests provided at several Hartford HealthCare Medical Group offices were ineffective. In total, Hartford Healthcare said 953 patients received 975 doses of vaccines.

These patients received vaccinations for flu, tetanus/diphtheria/pertussis, pneumococcal, hepatitis B, and meningococcal at the Plainville, Vernon, Colchester, Norwichtown, and Duncaster locations. They also could had tuberculosis testing was done at the Montville, Wallingford and Meriden sites.

Doctors said the vaccines were in refrigerators that were too cold, so they may have lost their effectiveness.

Hartford Healthcare said they found out about the problem after auditing Hartford Healthcare facilities.

"Vaccines are truly the cornerstone of public health for the last 50 years," Dr. Jack Ross, who is the chief of infectious diseases for Hartford Healthcare, said. "We want to make sure people do get the benefit of these vaccines."

Medical offices "do not have the same rigorous checks and balances," Hartford Healthcare said. To prevent this from happening in the future, doctors are taking the following steps:

On site re-education of staff at all locations

Daily temperature log recording and reporting

Monthly review of temperature logs

Periodic on-site vaccine storage audits

Ongoing standardization and placement of digital temperature data recorders at all sites without them

New technology will be implemented that removes human error, utilizing a central monitoring system with real time alerts for all sites.

Hartford Healthcare said they are "contacting the patients affected directly." If they can't get a hold of the person, they're also sending a letter. Anyone who needs to make an appointment is advised to call 877-707-4442.

The second round of vaccines will be free of charge, Hartford Healthcare said.

