Homemade Dark Chocolate Avocado Brownies

By Grace Vallo

THE INGREDIENTS:

4 ounces dark chocolate (I like Ghirardelli 70%!)

2 ripe avocados

2 eggs

½ cup flour

½ cup sugar

½ cup cocoa powder

½ cup dark chocolate chips

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon ground coffee

1 teaspoon salt

Butter, to grease pan

THE STEPS:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees, and generously grease 8×8 glass pan with butter.

In a small microwaveable bowl, break up and melt 4 ounces dark chocolate. Stir and set aside.

In another small bowl, mash 2 ripe avocados with a fork, until smooth.

In a large bowl, thoroughly mix together flour, sugar, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, ground coffee, salt, eggs, melted chocolate, and mashed avocado. Fold in chocolate chips. Batter will be thick and sticky.

Spoon batter into greased pan, and distribute evenly. Bake for 25-29 minutes, until just set. These brownies aren't half as good overdone, so watch them carefully!